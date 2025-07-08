BML 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
BOP 11.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.42%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
CPHL 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
DCL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.53%)
DGKC 166.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
FCCL 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.81%)
GCIL 28.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
HUBC 142.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.69%)
KEL 5.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
KOSM 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
LOTCHEM 21.76 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.97%)
MLCF 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.86%)
NBP 120.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.22%)
PAEL 42.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.79%)
PIAHCLA 20.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.39%)
POWER 13.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
PPL 172.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.32%)
PREMA 44.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.16%)
PRL 33.58 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.24%)
PTC 25.37 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.66%)
SNGP 121.65 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.46%)
SSGC 46.84 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (1.94%)
TELE 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
TPLP 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.23%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.02%)
TRG 58.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.52%)
BR100 13,531 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.12%)
BR30 39,703 Decreased By -39.8 (-0.1%)
KSE100 133,119 Decreased By -251.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 40,584 Decreased By -121.4 (-0.3%)
Markets

Corn falls for second session, near one-week low on US crop outlook

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 11:41am

SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures lost more ground on Tuesday, dropping to their lowest in almost a week as improved US crop ratings and expectations of more beneficial weather pressured prices. Wheat fell, while soybeans were largely unchanged.

“US corn crop is in good shape as the weather has been pretty favourable,” said one agricultural broker.

“Expectations of bumper production from the US are going to keep pressure on prices.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) fell 0.2% to $4.20 a bushel as of 0252 GMT, have dropped to its lowest since July 2 at $4.19 a bushel.

Corn climbs to 2-week high; soybeans, wheat firm

Soybeans added 0.2% to $10.23 a bushel and wheat slid 0.5% to $5.46 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said after trading ended that 74% of the nation’s corn crop was in good or excellent condition, up one percentage point from a week earlier.

Rains have benefited the US Plains and western Midwest, and boosted soil moisture in Iowa, according to weather firm Vaisala.

Temperatures will be near normal in most areas this week, the firm said, favouring the corn crop during the critical pollination period of development.

Farmers in Brazil’s center-south had harvested 28% of their 2025 second corn crop as of last Thursday, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday, up 10 percentage points from the previous week but well below the 63% reported a year earlier.

Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to July 1, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and increased their net short position in soybeans.

