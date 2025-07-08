BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,742 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 133,370 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 40,705 No Change 0 (0%)
Indian shares to open muted on tariff jitters; Trump says India deal close

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 08:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark shares are likely to open muted on Tuesday due to uncertainty over U.S. trade policies, as President Donald Trump announced steep import tariffs on several trading partners while signalling that a deal with India was close.

The Gift Nifty futures were trading at 25,495.5 points as of 8:06 a.m. IST, indicating that the Nifty 50 will open near its previous close of 25,461.3.

Trump on Monday began telling trade partners that the higher U.S. tariffs will start August 1, marking a new phase in the trade war he launched earlier this year.

Trump, who announced a 25% levy on key Asian allies Japan and South Korea, added that U.S. was close to striking a deal with India.

Tariffs are expected to increase prices and slow growth, although uncertainty over the ultimate policies may be a bigger drag as it leads businesses to postpone decisions.

Wall Street slid, with the S&P 500 Index logging its biggest drop in three weeks. Asian markets were mixed on the day, with MSCI’s broadest index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan down 0.1%.

Trump in April capped all of the so-called reciprocal tariffs with trading partners at 10% until July 9 to allow for negotiations. Only two agreements, with Britain and Vietnam, have been reached so far.

India’s benchmark indexes Nifty and Sensex ended little changed on Monday, as gains in consumer stocks, led by Godrej Consumer, offset broader market losses, while investor caution lingered. The Nifty and Sensex remain about 3% below their record highs hit on Sept. 27, 2024.

