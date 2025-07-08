BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Published 08 Jul, 2025
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday invited UAE telecom giant Etisalat Group, urging it to turbo charge its investments in Pakistan’s economy, promising “all necessary support and facilitation” from his government.

In a meeting with Etisalat CEO Hatem Dowidar and his delegation, Sharif flaunted the deep-rooted bonds between Pakistan and the UAE, stressing the two countries shared culture, brotherhood, and faith as bedrock for expanding economic ties.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Sharif made clear that attracting Emirati and other foreign investors remains a top priority, vowing a more business-friendly climate under his watch.

Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

Dowidar did not hold back either, lauding Pakistan’s recent investor-friendly reforms and singling out Sharif’s government for creating a “more favourable business climate” that is poised to attract global players.

Etisalat, he added, has been in Pakistan for 19 years, plans to supercharge its investment, proudly noting its workforce includes over 10,000 Pakistanis.

“We are committed to long-term, successful investment in Pakistan’s future,” Dowidar declared, signalling big ambitions ahead.

