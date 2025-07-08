COAS rejects Indian allegation of Chinese help

ISLAMABAD: Field Marshal, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Syed Asim Munir categorically denied India’s baseless allegations that China supported Pakistan during Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.

Addressing the graduating officers of the National Security and War Course at the National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad, the army chief termed the Indian claims “irresponsible and contrary to facts”, emphasising that Pakistan’s success was rooted in its own strategic foresight, professional excellence, and institutional strength.

He stated that such accusations reflect India’s habitual reluctance to acknowledge Pakistan’s indigenous capabilities and long-term strategic planning.

“These statements are an attempt to undermine our achievements and shift focus from India’s own military and strategic failures,” said the Field Marshal.

He said that Operation Sindoor marked a strategic failure for India, where it could not achieve its declared military objectives. “India’s irrational justifications following the operation only expose its lack of operational readiness and poor strategic depth,” he added.

The army chief stressed that wars are not won through political rhetoric, media campaigns, or imported weaponry. “They are won through unwavering resolve, professional competence, operational clarity, and strong institutions backed by national will,” he asserted.

Highlighting the evolving nature of warfare, Field Marshal Munir spoke on the importance of mental preparedness, strategic understanding, and professional excellence in tackling complex, multi-domain threats. He emphasised that institutions like the National Defence University play a vital role in preparing leadership capable of dealing with hybrid, conventional, and non-conventional challenges. He also called for greater synergy between civil and military institutions to effectively manage national security imperatives.

Commenting on India’s recent provocative statements, the army chief said, “Trying to involve third parties in a purely bilateral conflict is a reflection of India’s failed political and military approach. The narrative of being a ‘net security provider’ in the region is a false construct— especially when regional countries are themselves frustrated by India’s aggressive behaviour and Hindutva-driven ideology.”

Contrasting this with Pakistan’s diplomatic conduct, he said, “Pakistan has built durable partnerships on the basis of mutual respect, peace, and principled diplomacy. Our approach has proven us to be a net regional stabiliser.”

Reaffirming Pakistan’s firm position on national sovereignty, Field Marshal Munir warned, “Any misadventure or violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity will be met with an immediate, forceful, and uncompromising response.”

He added that any attempt to target Pakistan’s population centres, economic hubs, military bases, or ports would result in a “severe, painful, and disproportionate retaliation,” and that the responsibility for such escalation would lie entirely with the “reckless aggressor”— India—whose leadership fails to grasp the consequences of provoking a sovereign nuclear state.

Expressing full confidence in the professionalism, readiness, and spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces, the Field Marshal urged the graduating officers to remain committed to integrity, selfless service, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

