Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

Four high courts: President notifies appointment of CJs

Monitoring Desk Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued notifications for the permanent appointment of chief justices to all four high courts of the country, following the approval of President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the notification, Justice Sarfraz Dogar has been appointed as the chief justice of the Islamabad High Court. Justice Junaid Ghaffar has been named as the chief justice of the Sindh High Court.

In Balochistan, Justice Rozi Khan Bareech has been appointed as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court, while Justice Atiq Shah has been notified as the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court.

The development came a week after the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) nominated permanent chief justices for four high courts.

In February, five IHC judges had moved the apex court against the appointment of Justice Dogar as the acting chief justice of IHC, as well as the transfer of three high court judges to their court.

The plea was filed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz.

However, the top court, on June 19, dismissed pleas filed against the transfer of judges and ruled that Justice Dogar could continue to work as IHC’s acting chief justice.

