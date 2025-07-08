BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2025-07-08

Two crew hurt, two missing after second attack on ship off Yemen

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ATHENS: Two crew members of a Greek-managed vessel were wounded and two were missing in a drone attack off Yemen on Monday, hours after Iran-aligned Houthi claimed an assault on a bulk carrier in the Red Sea, saying the ship had sunk.

Sunday’s attack off southwest Yemen was the first such incident reported in the vital shipping corridor since mid-April. The raid involved gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from eight skiffs as well as missiles and four uncrewed surface vessels. The 19 crew and three armed guards were forced to abandon the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas, which was taking on water.

They were picked up by a passing ship and arrived in Djibouti, sources close to the operation said.

Yemen Houthi drone attack Red Sea ship

Comments

200 characters

Two crew hurt, two missing after second attack on ship off Yemen

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories