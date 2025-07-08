Two crew hurt, two missing after second attack on ship off Yemen

ATHENS: Two crew members of a Greek-managed vessel were wounded and two were missing in a drone attack off Yemen on Monday, hours after Iran-aligned Houthi claimed an assault on a bulk carrier in the Red Sea, saying the ship had sunk.

Sunday’s attack off southwest Yemen was the first such incident reported in the vital shipping corridor since mid-April. The raid involved gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from eight skiffs as well as missiles and four uncrewed surface vessels. The 19 crew and three armed guards were forced to abandon the Liberian-flagged Magic Seas, which was taking on water.

They were picked up by a passing ship and arrived in Djibouti, sources close to the operation said.