Etisalat invited to invest in ICT

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has invited UAE’s Etisalat Group to expand its investments in the country’s information and communication technology (ICT) and telecom sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Monday, received a delegation from Etisalat Group, UAE, led by the Group CEO Hatem Dowidar.

Dar highlighted Pakistan’s growing digital economy and the government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

Group CEO Dowidar appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s consistent support and reaffirmed Etisalat Group’s long-term commitment to the Pakistani market, expressing keen interest in contributing to its digital growth and connectivity goals

The meeting was attended by the Minister for IT, SAPM Tariq Bajwa, National Coordinator SIFC, secretaries IT and Commerce, and Privatization, and senior Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials.

