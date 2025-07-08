PECA Amendment Act 2025: IHC asks petitioners to clarify changes

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the petitioners’ lawyers to clarify changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), highlighting what it previously entailed and what has now been altered.

A single-judge bench of Justice Inam Amin Minhas, on Monday, heard multiple petitions seeking the annulment of the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Act 2025.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), prominent TV anchors, and the IHC Journalists Association have challenged the amendments in the PECA.

PECA Act: Respondents asked to submit comments

During the proceeding, the federal government filed its written response before the court. The federation’s counsel informed that the provincial governments have also been made respondents in the case. He told that an initial objection raised by the Registrar’s Office had been removed.

The court directed the petitioners’ lawyers to argue their case. PFUJ counsel Dr Yasir Aman Khan gave the historical perspective of the Act, 2025. Justice Minhas asked him to first provide the background so the court can understand the case.

Dr Yasir submitted that the PECA Act was introduced in 2016, adding that the 2025 Amendment removed several provisions from the original act and added new ones. He contended that Social Media Complaint Council has been set up under the Act, which has expanded its scope.

Justice Minhas told the petitioners’ counsels to clarify the changes in the Code of Conduct, highlighting what it previously entailed and what has now been altered.

Under the new rules, individuals sharing expunged material from parliamentary or provincial assemblies on social media could face imprisonment of up to three years along with a fine of Rs2 million. It was informed to the Court that an atmosphere of harassment has been created in the media industry and the journalists are being summoned and harassed by the FIA.

The PFUJ petition said that the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan. The petition read: “…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.”

Therefore, the PFUJ prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.

