BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

PECA Amendment Act 2025: IHC asks petitioners to clarify changes

Terence J Sigamony Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) asked the petitioners’ lawyers to clarify changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), highlighting what it previously entailed and what has now been altered.

A single-judge bench of Justice Inam Amin Minhas, on Monday, heard multiple petitions seeking the annulment of the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) Amendment Act 2025.

Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), prominent TV anchors, and the IHC Journalists Association have challenged the amendments in the PECA.

PECA Act: Respondents asked to submit comments

During the proceeding, the federal government filed its written response before the court. The federation’s counsel informed that the provincial governments have also been made respondents in the case. He told that an initial objection raised by the Registrar’s Office had been removed.

The court directed the petitioners’ lawyers to argue their case. PFUJ counsel Dr Yasir Aman Khan gave the historical perspective of the Act, 2025. Justice Minhas asked him to first provide the background so the court can understand the case.

Dr Yasir submitted that the PECA Act was introduced in 2016, adding that the 2025 Amendment removed several provisions from the original act and added new ones. He contended that Social Media Complaint Council has been set up under the Act, which has expanded its scope.

Justice Minhas told the petitioners’ counsels to clarify the changes in the Code of Conduct, highlighting what it previously entailed and what has now been altered.

Under the new rules, individuals sharing expunged material from parliamentary or provincial assemblies on social media could face imprisonment of up to three years along with a fine of Rs2 million. It was informed to the Court that an atmosphere of harassment has been created in the media industry and the journalists are being summoned and harassed by the FIA.

The PFUJ petition said that the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan. The petition read: “…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.”

Therefore, the PFUJ prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IHC Islamabad High Court Peca Federal Government PFUJ PECA Amendment Act 2025 IHC Journalists Association

Comments

200 characters

PECA Amendment Act 2025: IHC asks petitioners to clarify changes

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories