Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

79 die in rain-related incidents: NDMA issues fresh flood warning

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: With death toll surging to 79 and injuries to 140 countrywide by flash flood triggered by monsoon rains and in other rain-related incidents, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a fresh flood warning for the next 48 hours.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA, while issuing an impact-based weather and flood outlook for next two days, in view of the enhanced monsoon activity across the country, has said that these weather conditions are likely to cause both riverine and flash flooding in various regions of Pakistan.

According to NDMA, owing to various heavy rain-related incidents at least 24 people have lost their lives in Punjab while 72 injured; in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) 29 people have been killed and 27 injured; in Sindh, 15 people lost their lives and 34 were injured, and in Balochistan, so far 11 deaths and three injuries have been reported. Moreover, in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, four people have been reported injured owing to flooding.

Of those killed 38 are children, 25 men and 16 women; while of those injured, 57 are children, 48 men and 35 women.

The NDMA said that the moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with a strong westerly wave, is expected to result in moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall till 10th July 2025, particularly in the catchment areas of all major rivers.

According to NEOC’s forecast, increased water flows are expected in all major rivers including Kabul, Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab. Currently, low flood levels are being observed at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma on the Indus River, while Taunsa is also expected to reach the low flood mark. River Chenab is likely to experience low flood levels at Marala and Khanki stations.

