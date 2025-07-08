BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Sohail secures Gold at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 06:44am

LAHORE: Sohail Adnan, a rising squash star and fellow of the BARD Foundation, has once again brought glory to Pakistan by securing the gold medal in the Boys U-13 category at the 32nd Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships 2025, held in Gimcheon, South Korea.

Displaying remarkable skill and determination, Sohail defeated India’s Ayaan Dhanuka in a thrilling four-game final with scores of 11-5, 11-2, 11-13, 11-6. His victory marks another major milestone in what has already been an exceptional year for the young champion.

Earlier this year, Sohail made headlines by winning the British Junior Open 2025 (U-13), ending Pakistan’s 18-year title drought at that event. His latest triumph in South Korea further cements his place among Asia’s top junior squash players.

Speaking about the victory, Abdul Razak Dawood, President-BARD Foundation, said: “Sohail’s dedication, focus, and passion continue to inspire us all. His journey reflects not only his personal excellence but also the BARD Foundation’s commitment to nurturing Pakistan’s brightest talent. We are proud to stand beside him as he continues to shine on the international stage.”

Mehreen Dawood, Member of the BARD Foundation, praised Sohail’s achievement, stating:

“Squash has always been a part of Pakistan’s sporting heritage, and Sohail’s victory is a step towards reclaiming that legacy. His dedication and fearless spirit represent the future of squash in our country. At BARD Foundation, we are committed to nurturing young players like Sohail who have the potential to bring Pakistan back to the top in world squash.”

