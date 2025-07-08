‘PPP focuses on resolving public issues’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Secretary General Humayun Khan said that the politics of the PPP is focused on resolving public issues and advancing national development.

“The betterment of the country and the nation is the true objective of the party’s political struggle. The PPP’s politics rise above personal interests and is dedicated solely to public welfare. The party has consistently demonstrated through its manifesto, ideology, and practical actions that it prioritises national interests over personal gains,” he said in a statement on Monday.

He added that whether it was the struggle for the restoration of democracy or the protection of public rights, the PPP has stood alongside the people on every front and made sacrifices.

He said that our leaders endured imprisonment, gave their lives, but never compromised on principles. That is why even today, the PPP stands as the voice and symbol of hope for the people, he said.

