Pakistan

Greater Israel agenda threat to stability of Pakistan: JI

Published July 8, 2025

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Deputy Chief Dr Osama Razi has warned that the "Greater Israel" agenda is a major threat to the stability of Pakistan and the wider Muslim world. He made the remarks while addressing a day-long party convention in Karachi’s Gadap area on Monday evening, as part of a series of similar events held across the city.

Dr Osama Razi pointed to US-backed Israeli aggression against Iran and India’s hostility towards Pakistan as examples of this broader agenda. He said both military campaigns failed in their objectives by the grace of Allah Almighty, but emphasized that the underlying threat remains.

He noted that regional geopolitics is now closely tied to domestic affairs, urging Islamic movements to remain alert and develop strategic responses in line with this reality. He also called on JI workers to strengthen their spiritual connection with Allah, calling it the only sustainable path in these challenging times.

Dr Razi warned that a concerted effort was underway to destabilize Balochistan, comparing it to the events that led to the fall of East Pakistan. He also condemned Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza and criticized the lack of freedom to protest in Pakistan.

“Protests against Israeli genocide can be held in the British parliament and outside the Prime Minister’s residence in London, but such voices are silenced in Islamabad—even within our own parliament,” he said.

He reminded participants that Pakistan’s Constitution clearly states that sovereignty belongs to Allah Almighty, and urged citizens to play their role in defending constitutional and Islamic values.

JI Deputy Chief Dr Attaur Rehman, speaking at the same convention, described the Quran as a revolutionary guide against social injustice. He called for spiritual purification and reflection on Quranic teachings, saying that true peace would only come through an Islamic caliphate.

JI Deputy Secretary General Muhammad Usman Farooq highlighted Karachi’s worsening civic problems, including water shortages, power outages, broken infrastructure, and the burden of inflation and over-taxation. He urged citizens to raise their voices and support JI’s rights movement.

Other speakers included Dr Wasay Shakir, Taufiquddin Siddiqui, and Dr Merajul Huda Siddiqui, who emphasized Islamic unity, civil rights, and public empowerment.

