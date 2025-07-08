BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,742 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 133,370 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 40,705 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

Illegal cigarette market in Pakistan: Govt urged to prioritise anti-smuggling measures

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 07:53am

KARACHI: Fawad Khan, spokesperson for Mustehkam Pakistan, has emphasised that “Illicit trade is draining the country's resources and undermining its ability to function effectively. We hope the World Health Organization considers that further tax increases could unintentionally encourage the illegal cigarette market in Pakistan.”

He further stated that while legal cigarette manufacturers contribute nearly all of the sector’s tax revenue, they face growing pressure from untaxed and illicit products, many of which do not carry mandatory health warnings.

“Unless enforcement is strengthened, additional tax hikes may prove counterproductive by driving more consumers toward illicit brands,” he warned.

Instead of focusing solely on tax increases, Pakistan must prioritise anti-illicit trade enforcement, as higher taxes without strong implementation may shift more consumers toward illegal products rather than reducing tobacco use.

Current data revealed that the compliant tobacco sector generates nearly 98% of total tobacco tax revenue, yet holds just 46% of the market share. Meanwhile, untaxed and illegal products now account for over half of the market, resulting in an estimated annual loss of Rs 415 billion to the national exchequer.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to advocate for higher tobacco taxation as part of its efforts to reduce smoking, experts cautioned that ignoring the rampant illicit trade could undermine both public health objectives and revenue gains. If not addressed, further tax hikes may inadvertently fuel the black market for cigarettes.

Fawad Khan emphasised that policy momentum must now be translated into action, including the implementation of a robust Track & Trace system, closing legal loopholes, and enhancing coordination among the FBR, Customs, and law enforcement agencies. He noted that similar digital monitoring mechanisms in the sugar and cement sectors have significantly improved revenue collection and could yield similar results in the tobacco sector.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

WHO Taxes FBR Fawad Khan Illegal cigarette market anti smuggling measures

Comments

200 characters

Illegal cigarette market in Pakistan: Govt urged to prioritise anti-smuggling measures

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Pakistan govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Read more stories