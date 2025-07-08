Govt to take strict action against profiteers

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has decided to take tough action against traders involved in profiteering and hoarding; the Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates in the field have mobilised to ensure strict compliance with government-approved price schedules.

According to the administration on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasised that exploitation of the public under the guise of business will not be tolerated under any circumstances; thus, no leniency would be shown to profiteers as the law applies equally to all.

“The administration has prioritised ensuring citizens receive goods at government-approved rates, with the strictest possible action being taken against those who exploit the public. Price Control Magistrates' performance is being monitored daily, with all citizen complaints being addressed on a priority basis through a dedicated system,” he said.

He averred that the administration remains committed round-the-clock to protecting citizens' rights and maintaining fair market practices throughout the city, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to consumer protection and market regulation that ensures equitable access to essential commodities for all residents.

The administration reported that prices of 20 essential vegetables, including potatoes, onions and tomatoes, and fruits, including apples, bananas, mangoes, peaches, dates, and melons, remained stable.

Meanwhile, the administration has undertaken a highly successful anti-encroachment mission that continues to transform the city's urban landscape through the systematic removal of encroachments. During the past 72 hours, the administration’s intensive operations have resulted in the confiscation of 91 trucks worth of materials from unauthorised constructions, demonstrating the scale and effectiveness of the campaign.

The grand operations have successfully cleared hundreds of banners, posters and streamers whilst dismantling numerous temporary structures that had illegally occupied public spaces. Key areas including Mall Road, Shadman, Johar Town, Gawalmandi and surrounding districts have been systematically cleared of encroachments, with similar operations successfully conducted along College Road, Harbanspura, Naulakha, Canal Road, Nabipura and adjacent localities.

Commenting on the operations, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that operations will continue until Lahore becomes completely free from illegal encroachments, with the restoration of the city's aesthetic appeal being the administration's primary priority.

