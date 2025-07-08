BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
FBR, IB recovers Rs178bn in crackdown on evaders since April 2022

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) on Monday claimed to have recovered a hefty Rs178 billion in a high-octane crackdown targeting tax evaders and hoarders since April 2022.

This was revealed in a report presented to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by the top tax-collecting agency, the FBR, and the IB, a civilian spy agency, detailing recoveries.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that since April 2022, more than 13,000 raids have targeted key sectors notorious for illegal stockpiling, including sugar, fertiliser, and wheat.

These raids unearthed goods worth over Rs99 billion that had been hidden from the market, striking a blow to black-market profiteers, it added.

In a dramatic push, an additional 515 raids targeted industries such as beverages, edible oil, tobacco, cement, and animal feed – sectors often accused of skirting tax obligations.

The crackdown led to an increase of Rs69 billion in tax revenue through merger of companies and recovery of outstanding dues in the lucrative telecommunications sector.

Another Rs10.5 billion was collected by nipping tax evasion attempts in the bud.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the joint FBR-IB operations, calling their teamwork “crucial” to strengthening Pakistan’s fragile economic base. He warned that without continued cooperation among government agencies, the country’s economic stability and citizens’ welfare could be at risk.

“Pakistan’s future depends on institutions working shoulder to shoulder,” Sharif said, urging all arms of the government to maintain pressure for sustained growth and improved living standards.

