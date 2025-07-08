ATC adjourns Qureshi's bail hearing

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday adjourned the proceedings in bail applications of PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Omar Sarfraz Cheema till July 14 after a prosecutor sought time for submitting arguments,

The court was hearing the bail applications of Shah Mehmood Qureshi in Corps Commander House and police vehicles attack cases.

Omar Sarfraz Cheema also sought bail in three cases including setting the police vehicles on fire and attack on Crops Commander House.

The prosecution cited busy trial schedules and sought additional time for submitting detailed arguments,

The court adjourned the hearing until July 12 accordingly and directed the prosecutor to conclude arguments on next hearing.

