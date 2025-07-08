BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,742 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 133,370 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 40,705 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

1.3m job seekers registered with Punjab Job Centre

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: Over 1.3 million job seekers and more than 105,000 employers have registered with the Punjab Job Centre, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labour and Human Resource Department.

According to the PITB on Monday, the online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, aims to serve as a unified hub connecting employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and job seekers, enabling them to interact and collaborate effectively.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the platform ensures equal employment opportunities for talented individuals based on their skills, while also giving employers access to reliable and well-trained candidates.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab Job Centre was launched in August 2022 and individuals from both public and private sectors, including business owners, can easily register online through the portal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

jobs PITB Punjab Job Centre job seekers

Comments

200 characters

1.3m job seekers registered with Punjab Job Centre

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Pakistan govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Read more stories