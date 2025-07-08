1.3m job seekers registered with Punjab Job Centre

LAHORE: Over 1.3 million job seekers and more than 105,000 employers have registered with the Punjab Job Centre, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) in collaboration with the Labour and Human Resource Department.

According to the PITB on Monday, the online job portal, accessible at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk, aims to serve as a unified hub connecting employers, promoters, employment exchange agencies, workers, and job seekers, enabling them to interact and collaborate effectively.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated that the platform ensures equal employment opportunities for talented individuals based on their skills, while also giving employers access to reliable and well-trained candidates.

It may be mentioned that the Punjab Job Centre was launched in August 2022 and individuals from both public and private sectors, including business owners, can easily register online through the portal.

