CDA launches operation against encroachments

Nuzhat Nazar Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a decisive operation against illegal encroachments in several underdeveloped sectors of the capital, including H-16, C-15, C-16, E-12, and F-13.

The move comes following an important meeting chaired by CDA Chairman, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and DG Civil Defence Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.

During the high-level meeting, which was attended by CDA members from various wings, Deputy Commissioners of Islamabad and CDA, and other senior officials, Chairman Randhawa issued strict directives for the immediate removal of all unlawful occupations in the mentioned sectors.

He emphasised that while action is being taken against encroachers, citizens with legal claims must present their documentation to the on-site Deputy Commissioner CDA or designated officials for redressal.

Islamabad Administration staff will also assist in the process to ensure transparency and adherence to legal protocols.

Randhawa further directed that field offices of the Deputy Commissioner CDA and relevant officers be established within the sectors under development, allowing for timely resolution of public grievances.

He stressed that all issues must be addressed transparently and in full compliance with the law.

Alongside the anti-encroachment efforts, the meeting also reviewed the pace of sector development projects.

The CDA chief instructed the concerned departments to accelerate infrastructure development in areas including Park Enclave, ensuring that work quality and standards remain uncompromised.

He also urged the Finance Wing to ensure timely fund disbursement for ongoing initiatives.

