OGDCL boosts oil, gas production at Rajian-05 well in Chakwal

Published July 8, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully enhanced production at its Rajian well-05 in Chakwal district by installing an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP), resulting in a significant increase in oil and gas output.

Following a planned workover and ESP deployment, production from Rajian-05 has increased to 3,100 barrels of oil per day (BPD) and 1.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas. Before this intervention, the well was producing 820 BPD of oil and 0.5 MMSCFD of gas, according to a news release.

Rajian Field, located in the Chakwal district of Punjab and held under the Gujar Khan Exploration License, is a 100% OGDCL-owned and operated asset.

Discovered in August 1994, the field remains a key component of the Company’s production portfolio. Two other wells in the field have previously been completed with ESPs. The Rajian well-05 success further validates OGDCL’s strategy of maximizing the potential of existing fields through targeted, data-driven redevelopment.

