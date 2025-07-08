BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 39,742 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 133,370 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 40,705 No Change 0 (0%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious devotion, solemnity

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:10am

KARACHI: Like the rest of the country, Karachi observed the 10th of Muharram, Youm-e-Ashur, with religious devotion and solemnity on Sunday as thousands of mourners took to the streets to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

The megacity’s central procession began from Nishtar Park, under the guidance of Pak Hyderi Scouts. Before the procession set off, senior cleric Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi addressed a large gathering at the park, shedding light on the trials of Karbala and the significance of Imam Hussain’s (RA) stand for truth and justice. Later, participants, clad in black and carrying religious symbols marched solemnly through their traditional route.

Security remained extremely tight throughout the day. More than 20,000 police and Rangers personnel were deployed across the city to ensure peace, while rooftop sharpshooters, sniffer dogs, drones, and hundreds of CCTV cameras kept a close watch on the entire procession route. Mobile phone services were partially suspended in sensitive areas, and a city-wide ban on pillion riding was imposed as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah joined the mourners at Sea Breeze, a gesture that reflected the government’s resolve to facilitate peaceful religious observance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi Youm e Ashura 10th Muharram Muharram 2025

Comments

200 characters

Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious devotion, solemnity

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Pakistan govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Read more stories