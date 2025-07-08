Youm-e-Ashur observed with religious devotion, solemnity

KARACHI: Like the rest of the country, Karachi observed the 10th of Muharram, Youm-e-Ashur, with religious devotion and solemnity on Sunday as thousands of mourners took to the streets to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions in the battle of Karbala.

The megacity’s central procession began from Nishtar Park, under the guidance of Pak Hyderi Scouts. Before the procession set off, senior cleric Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi addressed a large gathering at the park, shedding light on the trials of Karbala and the significance of Imam Hussain’s (RA) stand for truth and justice. Later, participants, clad in black and carrying religious symbols marched solemnly through their traditional route.

Security remained extremely tight throughout the day. More than 20,000 police and Rangers personnel were deployed across the city to ensure peace, while rooftop sharpshooters, sniffer dogs, drones, and hundreds of CCTV cameras kept a close watch on the entire procession route. Mobile phone services were partially suspended in sensitive areas, and a city-wide ban on pillion riding was imposed as a precautionary measure.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah joined the mourners at Sea Breeze, a gesture that reflected the government’s resolve to facilitate peaceful religious observance.

