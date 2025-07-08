BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-08

PTCL deploys 5G-ready connectivity solutions at Sukh Chayn Residence

Press Release Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:11am

KARACHI: PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) in collaboration with Huawei, has deployed state-of-the-art connectivity solutions at Sukh Chayn Residence, a premier luxury residential complex in Islamabad, to redefine smart living. This unique collaboration combines 5G Ready Digital Indoor System (DIS) Lampsite and High-speed Fiber-To-The-Home (FTTH) with luxury living to set a new standard for digital lifestyle in Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts, Asif Ahmed, Group Chief Business Solution Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “This partnership reaffirms PTCL Group’s leadership in B2B solutions and the unwavering faith vested by individual and enterprise customers in the brand. This project signifies our vision for the future of connectivity in Pakistan and strengthens our commitment to deploying cutting-edge digital solutions that transforms living experience.”

Muhammad Saleh Azeem, CEO, Sukh Chayn Residence, said, “We are proud to partner with PTCL Group to offer our residents an unparalleled digital living experience. Becoming the first 5G-ready residential complex testifies to our commitment to meeting the growing needs of our residents. Our forward-looking approach makes us the housing brand of the future.”

