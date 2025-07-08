BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

SBCA DG suspended after Lyari building collapse

NNI Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:12am

KARACHI: Sindh government has suspended the Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) following the collapse of a building in Lyari.

Addressing a press conference along with Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, Local government minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said: “today, the chief minister has suspended the DG SCBA and ordered the home minister to immediately register an FIR (first information report) on the incident and that strictest action be taken against all those involved.”

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani also lashed out at Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) for failing to curb illegal constructions.

The minister admitted that the SBCA has been unable to fulfil its responsibility of preventing unauthorized building activities, a lapse he linked to the recent incident. He mentioned the complexity of ownership in such structures, noting that a single building with 25 flats might have five owners and ten tenants, complicating accountability.

Ghani said that efforts have been made to demolish illegal structures, but the SBCA’s effectiveness remains in question. He stated that government is considering amendments to determine whether demolition duties should remain with the SBCA or be handed over to another authority.

He further stated that current laws do not allow for harsh penalties against those involved in illegal constructions, including builders who should face a jail time.

Proposing tougher measures, Ghani suggested revising laws to impose severe punishments on builders and ensure that both buyers and sellers of illegal properties face legal consequences. He went as far as suggesting that the national identity cards of offending builders should be cancelled.

The minister stressed that those who “play with the city” will face strict punishment, signalling a push for accountability.

