Pakistan

CDC facilitates ICMA international elections

Published July 8, 2025

KARACHI: Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited (CDC) has successfully facilitated the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) International Branch Council Elections 2025.

The elections were conducted seamlessly across six strategic locations-including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad-marking a milestone in cross-border digital governance.

Held on a single day, the elections unified the ICMA International community through a secure, transparent, and fully digitised voting process. Leveraging CDC’s robust digital infrastructure, the initiative exemplified how strategic technology partnerships can transform institutional governance-enabling professional bodies to operate with greater inclusivity, efficiency, and integrity.

Electronic voting was made available through an enhanced, state-of-the-art e-Voting platform by CDC, accessible both online and via designated ICMA institute booths. Voters received real-time support throughout the process, ensuring accessibility and participation regardless of geography or technical familiarity. The platform was specifically upgraded to meet ICMA International’s requirements, including the display of candidate names alongside photographs and built-in controls to ensure accurate ballot submissions aligned with the number of eligible candidates. CDC has been offering e-Voting service to multiple listed companies through its wholly-owned subsidiary CDC Share Registrar.

Commenting on the achievement, Badiuddin Akber, CEO of CDC, has said that this successful execution reaffirms CDC’s commitment to supporting democratic processes across diverse sectors. “By enabling a cross-border election through secure and inclusive digital means, we continue to demonstrate the far-reaching impact of Pakistan’s capital market infrastructure. Our vision extends beyond the conventional role of a depository—towards shaping institutional trust, accountability, and governance at every level”, he added.

This collaboration not only reflects CDC’s technological leadership but also underscores its role as an enabler of institutional transparency, innovation, and inclusive governance. As the sole securities depository of Pakistan, CDC has continually expanded its mandate-introducing a range of transformative digital solutions including Emlaak Financials, Asaan Connect, eIPO, CDC Access, Dividend Repository, and e-Meeting.

These platforms are designed to simplify investor access, digitize market processes, and enhance operational efficiency across the financial ecosystem. Anchored in trust, resilience, and forward-looking partnerships, CDC remains committed to building platforms that meet the evolving needs of stakeholders-both within and beyond the capital market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

CDC ICMA ICMA international elections

