Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

Flood situation in district attock: CM directs stakeholders to stay alert

Published July 8, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has issued directions to the administration and other relevant institutions to remain on high alert in view of alarming Indus River flood situation in district Attock.

The CM has directed Rescue 1122, district administration, police and all relevant institutions to remain on their toes. She has directed that all sensitive places on the banks of rivers should be immediately inspected and if there is any possibility of danger over there, people should be immediately evacuated to safe places.

She directed to utilize all possible resources to prevent any loss of life and property due to dangerous flood situation in the Indus River.

