Police personnel: LCCI hails IGP for starting process of dual nationality certificates

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Abuzar Shad has lauded Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar, for initiating the process of obtaining dual nationality certificates from police personnel.

He termed the step a significant move in the national interest and urged the government to extend this practice across all government departments and require formal affidavits regarding dual citizenship from public servants.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that holding dual nationality while serving in key and sensitive positions in government not only undermines public trust but also poses serious threats to national security and transparent governance. He said that all officials serving in the bureaucracy, semi-government organizations, public sector companies and other state institutions be required to submit verified certificates of their citizenship status and that a clear and comprehensive policy be developed in this regard.

The LCCI President pointed out that officers with dual nationality often have the privilege of leaving the country in times of crisis, which reflects a weak institutional commitment and raises concerns about divided loyalties. Assigning such individuals to sensitive positions could be a dangerous move and must be addressed proactively.

He added that the decision by the IG Punjab will not only promote transparency but also help restore institutional confidence across the country. He urged the government to expand this initiative beyond the police department and implement it across all public institutions without exception.

Mian Abuzar said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry stands for institutional integrity, transparency and national interest and will support all positive initiatives aimed at strengthening governance and accountability in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025