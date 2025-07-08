BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Pakistan

More intermittent rains, windstorms likely

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:20am

LAHORE: The more intermittent monsoon rains and windstorms with isolated heavy falls are likely in Lahore and parts of Pakistan during the first half of the current week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal have penetrated most parts of Pakistan which would strengthen within the next 24 hours. A westerly wave has also affected most central, southern parts of the country.

From July 6 to July 8, heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs, streams of Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and northeast Punjab. Downpour may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha and Faisalabad.

