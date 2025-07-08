BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Youm-e-Ashur: On CM’s orders all ministers monitored processions

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 08:23am

LAHORE: On directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all provincial ministers actively engaged in their relevant divisions to ensure continuous monitoring of Muharram-ul-Haram processions in the province.

Administration, Police, Rescue and other institutions are in good sync and cooperation for the purpose. Members of peace committees are also present near most of the processions and gatherings to help facilitate necessary arrangements.

Chief Minister said, “For the first time in Muharram-ul-Haram, cyber patrolling is underway to prevent fake news, besides control rooms being operational 24/7 at provincial, divisional and district levels.” She added, “Healthy food packets are provided to mourners in langar. Sherbet and lemon water dispensers are also available for mourners across Punjab. Cold water bottles are also arranged for Ashura procession

participants.”

She added, “For the first time, a field hospital and clinic-on-wheels are available near processions and gatherings. Continuous surveillance is being carried out with Safe City cameras for security. Special arrangements for cleanliness under Suthra Punjab are made for the routes of processions and gatherings.”

The Chief Minister said, “In view of the heat and humidity, cold water is also being sprinkled on the routes of gatherings and processions. Dangled wires have been removed from the route of processions.”

Moreover, mourners of Imam Hussain (AS) said, “Record arrangements have been made for cleanliness on the procession routes in all divisions and districts of Punjab.”

A female pilgrim said, “For the first time, Bibi Pak Daman and inner city security, cleanliness and other excellent arrangements were made.”

They added, “Very good and prompt arrangements were made for the provision of medical aid by Rescue 1122, Clinics on Wheels, and field hospitals.” They observed, “Safe City cameras and drones continue to monitor the processions. Cyber patrolling is also being done for the first time.”

The Pilgrims were of the view that in addition to procession routes, excellent food arrangements were also made. They noted, “Very good security arrangements are made, religious rituals are performed in a safe environment.” They said, “For the first time, same standard of all arrangements including security and cleanliness was seen in the entire province including the south, central and north.” They added, “This is the first time that arrangements like big and central cities are made in small cities Visitors are coming to see.”

The Pilgrims expressed their appreciation for Chief Minister by saying, “Well done Maryam Nawaz Sharif.” “Please continue the good work,” a visitor requested Chief Minister.

