Pakistan

Hospitals: CM Maryam for implementing ‘Red & Blue Code Emergency System’

Published July 8, 2025

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting in which important decisions were made to bring improvement in the primary and secondary healthcare department.

She directed to carry out implementation of Red & Blue Code Emergency System in the hospitals across Punjab. She further directed the hospitals to implement the Red & Blue Code Emergency System within two days. She directed to conduct rehearsal and training of the Red & Blue Code System for the convenience of doctors. In-principle decision was taken to establish CM Health Vigilance Squad in the province. This squad will visit the hospitals and review implementation of the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Chief Minister also directed to provide ventilators for the children and adult patients in every teaching and district hospital across Punjab. She also reviewed the plan to deploy trained doctors in the districts in a phased manner along with setting up a Cath lab in the hospitals. She underscored that the presence of consultants and heart surgeons should be ensured in district hospitals until the completion of Cath Lab project. Heart consultants and surgeons will visit district hospitals twice a week to provide medical services.

She outlined, “I do not want any patient to suffer due to lack of heart treatment facilities.” She directed to ensure appointment of consultants and surgeons in the district hospitals. She also sought a list of specialists required in the district hospitals across Punjab. She also directed to carry out equipment audit, death audit, lab audit, nursing audit and record audit of hospitals. She directed to ensure regular audit of outsourced services of cleaning and parking facilities in the teaching and district hospitals .

The Chief Minister directed to formulate and display injection SOPs for student nurses in the hospitals. She directed to deploy trained and experienced nurses on duty in the emergency and paediatric wards along with implementing a pager system for communication mode instead of using mobile phones in the hospitals.

The meeting decided to ban the usage of mobile phones by nurses and paramedical staff while remaining on duty in the hospitals.

She directed Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare to conduct interviews for the appointment of CEOs and MS in each district. She directed to ensure the presence and functioning of CT scan and MRI machines in every major hospital in the districts along with activating CCTV camera system in the government hospitals. She also directed to devise a regular monitoring system in the teaching & district hospitals. It was decided in the meeting that an impartial officer would be appointed in the complaints cell of hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the complaints cell and CCTV monitoring section to collaborate in their official working. The meeting reviewed various suggestions and recommendations for devising an effective monitoring system in the hospitals. It was agreed to reformulate the list of medicines available in the hospitals. She directed to ensure the provision of essential medicines to the patients within the hospital and to ensure free medicine in the hospitals at all times. She also directed to update the list of medicines available in the medicine store room on a daily basis and display it prominently.

She directed to establish a trauma centre near the emergency room and ensure availability of life-saving drugs for the patients. It was agreed to implement life-saving protocols in every hospital as per international standards. She directed to ensure implementation of all decisions within 3 months. She outlined that the general public should witness a visible change in coming 3 months. She vowed that the Punjab government will fulfil its commitment to improve the quality of government hospitals and make their standard better than private hospitals at all costs.

