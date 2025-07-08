Shia community lauds CM for making exemplary arrangements

LAHORE: Mourners of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) said, “Record arrangements have been made for cleanliness on the procession routes in all divisions and districts of Punjab.” A female pilgrim said, “For the first time, Bibi Pak Daman and inner city security, cleanliness and other excellent arrangements were made.”

The mourners added, “Very good and prompt arrangements were made for the provision of medical aid by Rescue 1122, Clinics on Wheels, and field hospitals.”

They observed, “Safe City cameras and drones continue to monitor the processions. Cyber patrolling is also being done for the first time.”

The pilgrims were of the view that in addition to procession routes, excellent food arrangements were also made. They noted, “Very good security arrangements are made, religious rituals are performed in a safe environment.”

They said, “For the first time, same standard of all arrangements including security and cleanliness was seen in the entire province including the south, central and north.”

They added, “This is the first time that arrangements like big and central cities are made in small cities Visitors are coming to see.”

The pilgrims expressed their appreciation for the chief minister by saying, “Weldon Maryam Nawaz Sharif.”

“Please continue the good work,” a visitor requested the chief minister.

