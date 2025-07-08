Youm-e-Ashura marked with solemnity, reverence

LAHORE: Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed across the country on Sunday with solemnity and reverence in commemoration of the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala.

The unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions conveyed a powerful message of protecting the true spirit of Islam. Mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country to remember this eternal martyrdom of the grandson of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SAW). Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made across the country to maintain law and order, and avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.

In Lahore, the main Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Nisar Haveli inside Mochi Gate of old Lahore Walled City and after passing through traditional route culminated at Karbala Gamay Shah near Data Darbar Complex Sunday evening where Shaam-e-Ghareeban was held.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of the Punjab Police, Dr Usman Anwar, told media that over one hundred thousand officers and jawans of Punjab Police are providing security cover to over five thousand four hundred mourning processions and 2,772 Majalis throughout the province.

Punjab Secretary Home Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi visited the Central Control Room of the Home Department in Lahore. Provincial Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Zahid Bukhari, visited Faisalabad to inspect the arrangements made for the observance of Ashura.

During her visit to various procession routes and Imambargahs, she lauded the efforts of the local administration and security forces in ensuring peaceful and organized Muharram-ul-Haram observances.

Speaking to the media, she emphasized that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had issued clear directives to make exemplary arrangements for Youm-e-Ashur.

