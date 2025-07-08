Not in favour of expelling any member: Punjab assembly speaker

LAHORE: Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has said that he is not in favour of expelling any member from the House. However, under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, it is the constitutional right of the petitioners to have their applications decided within 30 days.

He made it clear that if these applications are not resolved within the stipulated time, they will automatically be forwarded to the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference at the Punjab Assembly Media Hall, S Malik Ahmad Khan said that he believes in the supremacy of the Constitution and has always strived to run the Assembly according to the rules and regulations. He emphasised that despite being one of the strongest critics of Articles 62 and 63, it is his constitutional duty to implement them in light of the Supreme Court’s rulings.

The Speaker said that the opposition had been given every possible democratic space in the past— from chairing standing committees to leading the Public Accounts Committee— but unfortunately, it turned the Assembly into a forum for constant disruption.

He noted that the opposition is portraying disorder as a political right, but there is no such provision in the Constitution. Parliament is meant for legislation, not protest. If there is disruption during the Order of the Day, proceedings will move forward as per the law. He further said that the Leader of the Opposition, after consulting constitutional expert Salman Akram Raja, claimed that the Speaker does not have the authority to send a reference. However, the judgment by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in the Panama Papers case clearly establishes that if members violate their oath, the Speaker must either make a decision or refer the matter to the Election Commission.

The speaker categorically stated that he does not believe in the politics of disqualifying anyone, as practiced by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. However, if anyone violates constitutional boundaries or undermines the discipline of the House against party decisions, he will not hesitate to take action.

He added that he holds no grudge against any party or leader but is committed to upholding the sanctity of the House. “Any member who violates their constitutional oath will inevitably face action.”

The Speaker stated that such actions in the past have laid the foundation for undermining democracy in Pakistan. “I do not politicise disqualification,” he said, “but if a reference is received under Article 63 (2) of the Constitution, it must be decided accordingly.”

He hoped that the government and opposition will engage in meaningful dialogue in the coming days to improve the atmosphere of the House, so that the Punjab Assembly can truly serve as the representative forum of the 120 million people of the province.

