BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 Increased By 111.2 (0.83%)
BR30 39,742 Increased By 325 (0.82%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-07-08

The Karachi building collapse

Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 06:46am

Though the Sindh government has placed the head of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) under suspension following a building collapse in Karachi that claimed lives of 27 residents, it has yet to come up with a fool-proof plan aimed at forestalling the occurrence of building collapse incidents in the ongoing monsoon season in particular. Karachi, a city of teeming millions, now seems to have millions of small and tall mutlistoried structures.

Needless to say, building collapses are common in the country’s largest city where construction standards are either poorly enforced or not enforced at all. Cost-cutting is achieved by using substandard materials and ignoring safety regulations. The concerned regulatory department’s performance is characterized by corruption, incompetence, inefficiency and lack of empathy.

According to the Sindh government, there are 51 buildings in Karachi that are “extremely fragile and should be demolished”. My questions are: why aren’t they doing it already? Why are they delaying?

Maimoona Sattar (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBCA Sindh Building Control Authority Karachi building collapse building collapse incidents

Comments

200 characters

The Karachi building collapse

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Pakistan govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Read more stories