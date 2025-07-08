BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 89.29 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1%)
DCL 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.84%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.05%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
HUBC 142.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.64%)
KEL 5.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.78%)
KOSM 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.78%)
LOTCHEM 20.93 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (4.18%)
MLCF 84.63 Increased By ▲ 1.97 (2.38%)
NBP 120.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.25%)
PAEL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (4.89%)
PIAHCLA 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-5.07%)
PIBTL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
POWER 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.23%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.24%)
PRL 33.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PTC 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.71%)
SNGP 121.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.21%)
SSGC 45.95 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.77%)
TELE 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.98%)
TPLP 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.52%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 13,547 Increased By 111.2 (0.83%)
BR30 39,742 Increased By 325 (0.82%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-08

‘Appeal effect orders’: tax experts decry FBR working

Recorder Report Published July 8, 2025 Updated July 8, 2025 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers have expressed serious concern over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s working while passing “appeal effect orders” by its field formations or passing orders without considering replies of the taxpayers.

According to a communication of Javed Iqbal Qazi, advocate Supreme Court and chairman Pakistan Tax Advisors Association to the Prime Minister, the FBR functionaries are not working in accordance with the law; neither appeal effect orders are being passed within the stipulated time nor replies submitted by the taxpayers or their counsels are being considered while passing orders; even when the reply is submitted through the IRIS system.

He said: “In a meeting of the Association, it was decided to bring to your attention the state of affairs of the country and role of different functionaries, vis-à-vis taxation.

The replies filed are being ignored and subsequently repeated notices are being issued and finally the orders are being passed to create heavy demand against the taxpayer so as to achieve the arbitrary targets of collection; thus the taxpayer is being punished with heavy taxes.”

He said there is no supervisory role of senior officers; i.e., additional commissioners, commissioners and chief commissioners as such the working condition of the department has deteriorated by this deliberate act of the FBR officers; this leading lack of confidence of the taxpayers and its counsels on the departmental officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR taxpayers Tax experts Tax advisers

Comments

200 characters

‘Appeal effect orders’: tax experts decry FBR working

Economy: SBP governor speaks of policy mix

Austerity plan: Finance Division bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Oil prices ease as traders assess US tariffs, OPEC+ output hike

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Pakistan govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Pakistan’s textile exports rise 7.22% YoY

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Read more stories