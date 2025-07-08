‘Appeal effect orders’: tax experts decry FBR working

ISLAMABAD: Tax advisers have expressed serious concern over the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)’s working while passing “appeal effect orders” by its field formations or passing orders without considering replies of the taxpayers.

According to a communication of Javed Iqbal Qazi, advocate Supreme Court and chairman Pakistan Tax Advisors Association to the Prime Minister, the FBR functionaries are not working in accordance with the law; neither appeal effect orders are being passed within the stipulated time nor replies submitted by the taxpayers or their counsels are being considered while passing orders; even when the reply is submitted through the IRIS system.

He said: “In a meeting of the Association, it was decided to bring to your attention the state of affairs of the country and role of different functionaries, vis-à-vis taxation.

The replies filed are being ignored and subsequently repeated notices are being issued and finally the orders are being passed to create heavy demand against the taxpayer so as to achieve the arbitrary targets of collection; thus the taxpayer is being punished with heavy taxes.”

He said there is no supervisory role of senior officers; i.e., additional commissioners, commissioners and chief commissioners as such the working condition of the department has deteriorated by this deliberate act of the FBR officers; this leading lack of confidence of the taxpayers and its counsels on the departmental officers.

