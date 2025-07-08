BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
PCB unfolds domestic cricket calendar for 2025-26 season

Muhammad Saleem Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Monday announced the domestic cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season, with an emphasis on increased competitiveness, highlighted by an eight-team Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (first-class) tournament.

The domestic season will commence on 15th August with the 12-team Hanif Mohammad Trophy (non-first-class) being staged in Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan. The teams are divided into two pools, with 31 matches scheduled in the four-day tournament. The top two sides will qualify for this season’s premier first-class competition – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The 12 regional sides participating in the Hanif Mohammad Trophy are the same teams that competed in last season’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. Based on last season’s standings, these are: Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, FATA, Lahore Region Blues, Hyderabad, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Multan, Quetta, DM Jamali, AJK and Larkana.

The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will feature Lahore Region Whites, Sialkot, Peshawar, Islamabad, Abbottabad, Bahawalpur and the two qualifying teams. The tournament is set to begin on 22nd September and will comprise 29 matches in a single-league format, with the final scheduled from 3rd to 7th November. Matches will be held at four venues across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with further details to be announced in due course.

To further enhance competitiveness, a qualifying stage has also been introduced for the National T20. 10 teams – Abbottabad, Multan, Quetta, Bahawalpur, Rawalpindi, Hyderabad, FATA, Larkana, DM Jamali, and AJK will compete in the qualifier round. These teams will be divided into two pools, with the top two sides progressing to the National T20 (Super 10) tournament, which will be held in Faisalabad from 1st to 12th March.

The eight teams automatically qualified for the Super 10 stage are: Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Peshawar, Karachi Region Blues, Sialkot, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

Four departmental tournaments – President’s Trophy (four-day, first-class), President’s Cup (One-Day), President’s Trophy Grade II and President’s Trophy Grade III will also feature in this domestic season.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed said, “We are pleased to unveil a domestic structure that places merit, opportunity and competitiveness at its core. The 2025-26 season has been designed to provide a clear pathway for teams and players to progress based on performance, not reputation.”

He said, “Introducing a qualifier for both the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the National T20 ensures that every match in our domestic calendar carries significant weight. This not only raises the standard of competition but also fosters a high-performance culture across all formats. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will now feature the most in-form and deserving teams, while the Hanif Mohammad Trophy gives 12 regions a meaningful chance to stake their claim. Similarly, the Super 10 format of the National T20 is a step towards creating more high-intensity, quality cricket.”

He also said, “Our aim is to reward performance and create a vibrant environment where players and teams are constantly challenged. This structure lays the foundation for a long-term growth and helps us prepare future stars for the demands of international cricket.”

Director – Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi said, “The 2025-26 domestic season reflects our commitment to building a competitive and inclusive structure that nurtures talent at every level, from grassroots to senior cricket. By aligning our tournaments across age-group and senior formats, we are creating a clear development pathway for young cricketers.”

