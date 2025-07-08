BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-07-08

Panel on rightsizing reviews matters of railways, maritime affairs ministries

Recorder Report Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government reviewed matters related to rightsizing of ministries of Railways and Maritime Affairs and directed for follow-up evaluations and the preparation of concrete implementation plans in consultation with the concerned ministries.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Monday.

The committee reviewed the recommendations of the Sub-Committee on Rightsizing, chaired by Salman Ahmad, ambassador-at-large, regarding the Ministry of Railways.

These proposals focused on streamlining the organisational structure, rationalising human resource allocations, and aligning departmental functions with national priorities for greater operational effectiveness.

An introductory session was also held on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, covering the scope of work, performance benchmarks, ongoing rightsizing initiatives, and their broader impact on public policy and service delivery.

The presentation included an overview of the ministry’s attached departments and proposals to improve institutional efficiency, reduce duplication, and enhance sectoral outcomes through leaner administrative models.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised that rightsizing is not merely a cost-cutting exercise but a strategic reform measure aimed at improving public sector efficiency, strengthening accountability, and ensuring better outcomes for citizens. He noted: “every ministry and department must align its functions and workforce with clearly defined mandates and measurable performance indicators, so that public resources are optimized for maximum service delivery.”

He stated that the government’s broader public sector reform agenda seeks to create a more responsive, performance-driven, and citizen-centric administrative structure, and that the Cabinet Committee will continue its deliberations with a view to achieving actionable and sustainable reform.

The finance minister appreciated the efforts of the sub-committee and encouraged all ministries to proactively engage in this exercise, emphasizing that transparent evaluation and evidence-based decision-making will remain the cornerstones of the rightsizing process.

The meeting directed for follow-up evaluations and the preparation of concrete implementation plans in consultation with the concerned ministries.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry; Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Establishment Division, and other relevant ministries and departments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

cabinet committee Railways maritime Salman Ahmad

Comments

200 characters

Panel on rightsizing reviews matters of railways, maritime affairs ministries

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories