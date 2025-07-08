Panel on rightsizing reviews matters of railways, maritime affairs ministries

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Rightsizing of the federal government reviewed matters related to rightsizing of ministries of Railways and Maritime Affairs and directed for follow-up evaluations and the preparation of concrete implementation plans in consultation with the concerned ministries.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, here on Monday.

The committee reviewed the recommendations of the Sub-Committee on Rightsizing, chaired by Salman Ahmad, ambassador-at-large, regarding the Ministry of Railways.

These proposals focused on streamlining the organisational structure, rationalising human resource allocations, and aligning departmental functions with national priorities for greater operational effectiveness.

An introductory session was also held on the Ministry of Maritime Affairs, covering the scope of work, performance benchmarks, ongoing rightsizing initiatives, and their broader impact on public policy and service delivery.

The presentation included an overview of the ministry’s attached departments and proposals to improve institutional efficiency, reduce duplication, and enhance sectoral outcomes through leaner administrative models.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised that rightsizing is not merely a cost-cutting exercise but a strategic reform measure aimed at improving public sector efficiency, strengthening accountability, and ensuring better outcomes for citizens. He noted: “every ministry and department must align its functions and workforce with clearly defined mandates and measurable performance indicators, so that public resources are optimized for maximum service delivery.”

He stated that the government’s broader public sector reform agenda seeks to create a more responsive, performance-driven, and citizen-centric administrative structure, and that the Cabinet Committee will continue its deliberations with a view to achieving actionable and sustainable reform.

The finance minister appreciated the efforts of the sub-committee and encouraged all ministries to proactively engage in this exercise, emphasizing that transparent evaluation and evidence-based decision-making will remain the cornerstones of the rightsizing process.

The meeting directed for follow-up evaluations and the preparation of concrete implementation plans in consultation with the concerned ministries.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry; Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, and senior officials from the Finance Division, Establishment Division, and other relevant ministries and departments.

