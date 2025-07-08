FY2024-25 seafood exports reach $489.2m mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seafood exports with 20.5 percent increase during 2024-25 has reached $489.2 million against $406 million of the past year which is the second highest volume behind $496 million in 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, while sharing the details of Pakistan’s seafood exports during 2024–25 here on Monday, said that China retained its position as the top importer, purchasing over 99,238 metric tons of seafood worth $186 million.

Thailand followed as the second-largest destination, importing seafood valued at $105.7 million. Other key markets included the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia which reflects Pakistan’s wide and diversified global outreach.

Lauding the Marine Fisheries Department’s seafood annual export progress, the minister attributed this strong performance to enhanced regulatory measures, export diversification, and sustained international demand.

Chaudhry highlighted the sector’s growth in export volumes, which rose by 19.8 percent to 242,484 metric tons, up from 202,400 metric tons in FY 2023–24. He said this volume growth reflects the sector’s expanding production capacity and growing presence in global markets.

The export value to the European Union surged by 44.4 percent to $13 million. The minister said this shift points to Pakistan’s strategic focus on premium, high-value seafood products tailored to EU preferences, where quality and sustainability increasingly influence demand.

The Marine Fisheries Department’s report also detailed the product segments driving this growth. Fish meal led with 79,090 metric tons valued at $160 million, followed by frozen fish $103.11 million, shrimps $61.4 million, crabs $29.68 million, and mackerels $23 million.

Other exported species included sole, jellyfish, skates, and eels.

Chaudhry also noted a major boost in non-tax revenue from the fisheries sector, which jumped by 131.68 percent, from Rs101 million in FY 2023–24 to Rs 234 million in 2024–25.

This increase, the minister said, reflects improved regulatory oversight and more efficient fee collection mechanisms implemented over the past year.

“This consistent upward trend is not just about rising trade figures; it’s also about better governance and stronger institutions,” the federal minister remarked. “Our regulatory reforms and sustainable practices are driving tangible results.”

He emphasised that the government’s continued investment in infrastructure, adherence to international standards, and commitment to responsible fishing are central to this progress. Efforts to modernise processing facilities and tap into emerging markets are expected to further enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage, he added.

Looking forward, Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s dedication to building on this momentum. Future plans include upgrading export infrastructure, encouraging responsible resource management, and exploring untapped markets to cement Pakistan’s growing role in the global seafood trade.

The fiscal year 2024–25 stands as a landmark for Pakistan’s fisheries industry, with solid achievements in both quantity and value. These gains not only strengthen the national economy but also underline Pakistan’s readiness to meet evolving global demands through sustainable and quality-driven practices, the minister stated.

