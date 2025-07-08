BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-07-08

FY2024-25 seafood exports reach $489.2m mark

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s seafood exports with 20.5 percent increase during 2024-25 has reached $489.2 million against $406 million of the past year which is the second highest volume behind $496 million in 2022-23.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, while sharing the details of Pakistan’s seafood exports during 2024–25 here on Monday, said that China retained its position as the top importer, purchasing over 99,238 metric tons of seafood worth $186 million.

Thailand followed as the second-largest destination, importing seafood valued at $105.7 million. Other key markets included the UAE, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia which reflects Pakistan’s wide and diversified global outreach.

Lauding the Marine Fisheries Department’s seafood annual export progress, the minister attributed this strong performance to enhanced regulatory measures, export diversification, and sustained international demand.

Chaudhry highlighted the sector’s growth in export volumes, which rose by 19.8 percent to 242,484 metric tons, up from 202,400 metric tons in FY 2023–24. He said this volume growth reflects the sector’s expanding production capacity and growing presence in global markets.

The export value to the European Union surged by 44.4 percent to $13 million. The minister said this shift points to Pakistan’s strategic focus on premium, high-value seafood products tailored to EU preferences, where quality and sustainability increasingly influence demand.

The Marine Fisheries Department’s report also detailed the product segments driving this growth. Fish meal led with 79,090 metric tons valued at $160 million, followed by frozen fish $103.11 million, shrimps $61.4 million, crabs $29.68 million, and mackerels $23 million.

Other exported species included sole, jellyfish, skates, and eels.

Chaudhry also noted a major boost in non-tax revenue from the fisheries sector, which jumped by 131.68 percent, from Rs101 million in FY 2023–24 to Rs 234 million in 2024–25.

This increase, the minister said, reflects improved regulatory oversight and more efficient fee collection mechanisms implemented over the past year.

“This consistent upward trend is not just about rising trade figures; it’s also about better governance and stronger institutions,” the federal minister remarked. “Our regulatory reforms and sustainable practices are driving tangible results.”

He emphasised that the government’s continued investment in infrastructure, adherence to international standards, and commitment to responsible fishing are central to this progress. Efforts to modernise processing facilities and tap into emerging markets are expected to further enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage, he added.

Looking forward, Chaudhry reaffirmed the government’s dedication to building on this momentum. Future plans include upgrading export infrastructure, encouraging responsible resource management, and exploring untapped markets to cement Pakistan’s growing role in the global seafood trade.

The fiscal year 2024–25 stands as a landmark for Pakistan’s fisheries industry, with solid achievements in both quantity and value. These gains not only strengthen the national economy but also underline Pakistan’s readiness to meet evolving global demands through sustainable and quality-driven practices, the minister stated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Exports seafood exports

Comments

200 characters

FY2024-25 seafood exports reach $489.2m mark

Austerity plan: FD bans vehicle purchases, new posts

PM’s Fan Replacement Programme: Aurangzeb orders launch preparations by month-end

Sustained tariff reforms: Aurangzeb underscores significance

PM urges Etisalat to boost investment in Pakistan

Domestic banking sector: Govt sets Rs5.75trn borrowing target for Q1

Textile exports rise 7.22pc YoY

Country achieves early retirement of Rs1.5trn public debt in FY25

Govt officials on boards of cos: remuneration restriction lifted

Businesses struggle with new tax rule on high-value cash sales

Recovering PPIB’s annual fee: Nepra approves 1.1 paisa per kWh tariff hike

Read more stories