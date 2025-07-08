Funding rebounds, ecosystem still fragile

Recent signs of revival appeared in the second quarter of 2025 for the startup ecosystem in Pakistan, as per the latest quarterly updates by Invest2Innovate (i2i). Marking the strongest quarter in nearly three years, startups in Pakistan attracted $60.2 million, surpassing the entire 2024 funding total. Once again, fintech dominated the funding landscape, attracting $52 million, or 86.3 percent of the quarter’s total announced funding and 50 percent of the total of six deals. This sector continues to lead the charge as it did in 2024, bolstered by a large unbanked population, demand for digital infrastructure, and regulatory encouragement. And while fintech stole the spotlight, healthtech emerged as a standout sector in second quarter.

The trend towards fewer but larger deals indicates investors' growing inclination toward safer, growth-stage ventures. Investors remain particularly attracted to sectors that enjoy regulatory backing, demonstrate clear market potential, and offer scalable solutions.

Yet, this concentration of capital poses a challenge for early-stage startups and first-time founders, who may find it difficult to secure funding unless they operate within popular sectors or possess robust networks. And despite a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, youthful talent, and rapid digital adoption, startups have faced severe financing shortfalls, with venture funding plunging dramatically from $355 million in 2022 to just $43 million in 2024—a staggering 88 percent decline, according to the "Closing the Funding Gap for Startups in Pakistan" policy brief Telenor, Invest2Innovate, and STZA.

I2i also highlight that underlying structural barriers continue to loom large. Seed-stage investments remain scarce, policy ambiguities persist, and funding distribution is uneven concentrated in major cities like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. Complex regulatory environments, rigid taxation policies, and limited financing options exacerbate these challenges. Regulatory frameworks lack clarity and consistency, with fragmented provincial tax regimes causing high compliance costs and discouraging local and foreign investors. Traditional banking practices fail to accommodate modern startup-friendly financial instruments further constraining capital availability.

International comparisons offer valuable insights. According to the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2025, Pakistan dropped two positions globally, ranking 76th and falling behind regional peers like India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Lahore and Karachi saw significant declines, highlighting Pakistan's struggles in maintaining competitive momentum.

Learning from nations like India, which successfully prioritized venture capital availability, angel investments, and government-backed funding programs, Pakistan must undertake urgent reforms. Targeted tax incentives for angel investors and venture capitalists, extended tax holidays, and formal recognition of alternative financing instruments like convertible notes are crucial. Additionally, regulatory sandboxes for micro-VCs and angel funds could stimulate domestic capital pools.

The policy brief "Closing the Funding Gap" proposes concrete solutions: introducing streamlined regulatory frameworks tailored specifically for startups, simplifying tax definitions, digitizing foreign investment procedures, and significantly improving intellectual property protections. Lowering GEM board entry requirements and clarifying IPO processes can foster liquidity and viable exit pathways.

Ultimately, sustained progress demands coordinated reforms across regulatory, financial, tax, and institutional domains, supported by macroeconomic stability and political predictability. If successfully executed, these reforms can transform Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, attracting substantial domestic and international capital, boosting innovation, and driving long-term economic growth.