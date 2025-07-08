BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tariff worries, Trump’s BRICS swipe spark worst rupee fall in three weeks

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 01:28am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee slumped on Monday as uncertainty about U.S. tariff policies resurfaced with President Donald Trump’s threat of a fresh 10% levy on BRICS countries compounding pressure on the local currency alongside peers like South African rand and Chinese yuan.

Worries over U.S. trade policies dented risk sentiment across the board, pushing Asian currencies and equities into the red while U.S. equity futures pointed to a weak return from the long weekend.

The rupee had declined to a low of 86.0275 per U.S. dollar during the session but pared losses to close at 85.85 per U.S. dollar, down 0.5% on the day, its worst performance since mid-June, when it traded in the shadow of a military conflict between Israel and Iran.

In a social media post, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would start delivering tariff letters from 12:00 pm ET (1600 GMT) on Monday.

In a separate post, he rolled out a wholly new tariff policy, calling for countries “aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies” of the BRICS developing nations to be charged an extra 10% tariff, with no exceptions to be granted.

Indian rupee ends nearly flat following choppy trading; forward premiums dip

It was not immediately clear if Trump’s tariff threat would derail trade talks with India and other BRICS nations. The South African rand fell 1% after Trump’s threat while the offshore Chinese yuan was down 0.2%.

The absence of progress on trade negotiations over the weekend has come as a negative surprise for markets with Trump’s BRICS remark especially hurting the rupee, said Dilip Parmar, a foreign exchange research analyst at HDFC Securities.

Parmar expects the Reserve Bank of India to step in to support the rupee if volatility remains elevated due to uncertainty on U.S. trade policies.

On the day, traders also pointed to strong dollar demand from a large local private bank which pressured the local currency.

A fall below the 85.80 level triggered stop-losses and accentuated the day’s move, a trader at a state-run bank said. He expects the currency to weaken to 86.50 in the near-term in the absence of positive developments on the trade front.

Donald Trump Chinese yuan U.S. dollar Indian rupee BRICS HDFC Securities

Comments

200 characters

Tariff worries, Trump’s BRICS swipe spark worst rupee fall in three weeks

FBR introduces Pakistan’s first AI-powered customs clearance system

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles above 133,000 level

Govt notifies permanent chief justices for all four high courts

ADB finances $500mn for women’s financial inclusion, economic empowerment in Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan hold talks to boost trade, security cooperation

COAS Munir says India’s claim of China’s involvement in military conflict ‘poor tactic of camp politics’

SBCA chief removed after Lyari building collapse triggers public outcry

Govt notifies 7% hike in federal pensions from July 1

NEOC warns of riverine, flash flooding amid heavy monsoon rains till July 10

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Read more stories