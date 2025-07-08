BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian benchmarks end flat as consumer stocks offset broader losses amid tariff uncertainty

Reuters Published 08 Jul, 2025 01:20am
A man walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2024. REUTERS
A man walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai, India, August 9, 2024. REUTERS

Indian equity benchmarks ended little changed on Monday as gains in consumer stocks, led by Godrej Consumer, helped offset broader losses, while investors remained cautious amid growing uncertainty over U.S. trade policy.

The Nifty 50 closed largely flat at 25,461.3 and the BSE Sensex rose 0.01% to 83,442.5.

The more domestically focused small-cap and mid-cap indexes declined 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Nine of the 13 major sectoral indexes ended lower.

Consumer stocks, however, drove sectoral gains, rising 1.7%, led by a 6.4% surge in Godrej Consumer Products after the company projected double-digit revenue growth for the June quarter.

Analysts also attributed the rise in the consumer index to growing expectations of rural demand recovery and stable monsoon rains.

Indian benchmarks log weekly losses on caution over trade deal, Jane Street ban

Hindustan Unilever rose 3%, while ITC and Nestle added 1% and 1.2%, respectively.

Reliance, the third-heaviest stock on the Nifty, advanced about 1%, helping prop up the benchmark.

In tariff-related news, President Donald Trump said trade deals with several countries are near finalisation and that tariff notifications would be sent by July 9, with new rates effective August 1.

Trump also warned that countries “aligning with the anti-American policies” of the BRICS bloc would face an additional 10% tariff - with no exceptions. India is part of the group.

“Trade policy uncertainty has become a dominant risk for Indian equities,” said Alekh Yadav, head of investment products at Sanctum Wealth.

“With valuations running hot, the market’s on a tightrope-any earnings stumble this quarter could shake sentiment,” Yadav said.

The Nifty and Sensex are about 3% below record highs hit on September 27, 2024.

Among stocks, Indus Towers dropped 3.9% after a Macquarie downgrade, citing slower growth ahead. Eureka Forbes rose 2.4% after partnering with Dixon Technologies to produce robotic vacuum cleaners.

Nestle Sensex U.S. trade policy Godrej Consumer

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks end flat as consumer stocks offset broader losses amid tariff uncertainty

FBR introduces Pakistan’s first AI-powered customs clearance system

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles above 133,000 level

Govt notifies permanent chief justices for all four high courts

ADB finances $500mn for women’s financial inclusion, economic empowerment in Pakistan

Pakistan, Afghanistan hold talks to boost trade, security cooperation

COAS Munir says India’s claim of China’s involvement in military conflict ‘poor tactic of camp politics’

SBCA chief removed after Lyari building collapse triggers public outcry

Govt notifies 7% hike in federal pensions from July 1

NEOC warns of riverine, flash flooding amid heavy monsoon rains till July 10

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Read more stories