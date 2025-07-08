BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Markets Print 2025-07-08

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 07, 2025). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 08 Jul, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 07, 2025).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      10.92    11.42
2-Week      10.90    11.40
1-Month     10.82    11.32
3-Month     10.79    11.04
6-Month     10.75    11.00
9-Month     10.68    11.18
1-Year      10.67    11.17
==========================

Data source: SBP

