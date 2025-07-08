Markets Print 2025-07-08
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (July 07, 2025).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 10.92 11.42
2-Week 10.90 11.40
1-Month 10.82 11.32
3-Month 10.79 11.04
6-Month 10.75 11.00
9-Month 10.68 11.18
1-Year 10.67 11.17
==========================
Data source: SBP
