BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 07, 2025) ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 07, 2025)
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 133,370.15
High: 133,862.01
Low: 132,467.13
Net Change: 1,421.08
Volume (000): 344,249
Value (000): 28,427,246
Makt Cap (000) 3,987,897,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,535.72
NET CH (+) 34.06
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,712.65
NET CH (+) 118.51
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 38,167.41
NET CH (+) 539.54
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,105.22
NET CH (+) 56.76
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 12,318.79
NET CH (+) 39.52
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,086.65
NET CH (+) 19.27
====================================
As on: 07-July-2025
====================================
