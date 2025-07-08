KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 07, 2025)

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 133,370.15 High: 133,862.01 Low: 132,467.13 Net Change: 1,421.08 Volume (000): 344,249 Value (000): 28,427,246 Makt Cap (000) 3,987,897,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,535.72 NET CH (+) 34.06 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,712.65 NET CH (+) 118.51 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 38,167.41 NET CH (+) 539.54 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,105.22 NET CH (+) 56.76 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 12,318.79 NET CH (+) 39.52 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,086.65 NET CH (+) 19.27 ==================================== As on: 07-July-2025 ====================================

