Govt notifies permanent chief justices for all four high courts

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued official notifications for the appointment of permanent Chief Justices in all four High Courts of the country following approval by President Asif Ali Zardari.

According to the notifications issued on Sunday, Justice Mohammad Atique Shah has been appointed as the permanent Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, while Justice Rozi Khan has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Balochistan High Court.

Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar has been notified as the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, and Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court.

The appointments were made following recommendations by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan, which had nominated the respective judges for elevation as Chief Justices.

The process completes the transition to permanent leadership at the helm of all four provincial High Courts.