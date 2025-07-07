BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
BOP 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.8%)
CNERGY 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
CPHL 89.39 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.11%)
DCL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.77%)
DGKC 166.20 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.26%)
FCCL 46.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.46%)
FFL 16.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
GCIL 28.57 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.4%)
HUBC 142.37 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.21%)
KEL 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.75%)
LOTCHEM 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.28%)
MLCF 84.70 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.47%)
NBP 120.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.19%)
PAEL 43.45 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (5.26%)
PIAHCLA 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-4.85%)
PIBTL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
POWER 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.52%)
PPL 173.11 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.44%)
PREMA 44.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.74%)
PRL 33.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
PTC 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.84%)
SNGP 121.16 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.26%)
SSGC 46.45 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.89%)
TELE 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.72%)
TREET 24.29 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.5%)
TRG 58.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 13,542 Increased By 105.7 (0.79%)
BR30 39,748 Increased By 330.7 (0.84%)
KSE100 133,370 Increased By 1421.1 (1.08%)
KSE30 40,705 Increased By 317.5 (0.79%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SBCA chief removed after Lyari building collapse triggers public outcry

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2025 05:36pm

In the aftermath of a deadly building collapse in Lyari that left at least 27 people dead, the Sindh government has removed Ishaq Khowro from his position as Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Shahmir Khan Bhutto has been appointed as his replacement, Aaj News reported.

The decision comes amid growing criticism of the SBCA’s failure to enforce building safety regulations in Karachi, particularly in densely populated and vulnerable areas such as Lyari.

The collapse of a five-storey residential building last week sparked widespread public outrage and raised serious concerns about regulatory oversight and the structural integrity of ageing buildings across the city.

An SBCA inspection team visited the site following the incident. Inspector Zulfiqar Shah, who led the on-ground inspection, acknowledged limited awareness about other at-risk buildings in the area.

When asked by reporters about the number of dangerous structures nearby, Shah responded, “Only the director can provide that information.”

He confirmed that just one nearby building had been declared unsafe and marked for demolition so far.

In response to queries regarding the number of demolitions carried out over the past year, Shah admitted he had no data.

The lack of preparedness and coordination within the SBCA has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and political circles alike, with calls for a comprehensive audit of unsafe structures and greater accountability in the regulatory authority.

SBCA building collapse building collapses illegal commercial buildings karachi building liyari building collapse Karachi building collapse Lyari Baghdadi

Comments

200 characters

SBCA chief removed after Lyari building collapse triggers public outcry

Stocks surge, KSE-100 settles above 133,000 level

COAS Munir says India’s claim of China’s involvement in military conflict ‘poor tactic of camp politics’

Govt notifies 7% hike in federal pensions from July 1

NEOC warns of riverine, flash flooding amid heavy monsoon rains till July 10

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Oil & gas production soars at OGDCL’s Rajian oilfield in Punjab

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

Read more stories