SBCA chief removed after Lyari building collapse triggers public outcry

In the aftermath of a deadly building collapse in Lyari that left at least 27 people dead, the Sindh government has removed Ishaq Khowro from his position as Director General of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Shahmir Khan Bhutto has been appointed as his replacement, Aaj News reported.

The decision comes amid growing criticism of the SBCA’s failure to enforce building safety regulations in Karachi, particularly in densely populated and vulnerable areas such as Lyari.

The collapse of a five-storey residential building last week sparked widespread public outrage and raised serious concerns about regulatory oversight and the structural integrity of ageing buildings across the city.

An SBCA inspection team visited the site following the incident. Inspector Zulfiqar Shah, who led the on-ground inspection, acknowledged limited awareness about other at-risk buildings in the area.

When asked by reporters about the number of dangerous structures nearby, Shah responded, “Only the director can provide that information.”

He confirmed that just one nearby building had been declared unsafe and marked for demolition so far.

In response to queries regarding the number of demolitions carried out over the past year, Shah admitted he had no data.

The lack of preparedness and coordination within the SBCA has drawn sharp criticism from civil society and political circles alike, with calls for a comprehensive audit of unsafe structures and greater accountability in the regulatory authority.