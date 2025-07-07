BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Technology

Apple appeals 500mn-euro EU fine

AFP Published 07 Jul, 2025 03:33pm

BRUSSELS: Apple filed an appeal on Monday against 500-million-euro fine imposed by the EU and accused Brussels of forcing the US tech giant to make changes that are “bad” for users.

The European Commission in April slapped Apple with the fine for preventing developers from steering customers outside its App Store to access cheaper deals in breach of the bloc’s digital competition rules.

“Today we filed our appeal because we believe the European Commission’s decision – and their unprecedented fine – go far beyond what the law requires,” Apple said.

“As our appeal will show, the commission is mandating how we run our store and forcing business terms which are confusing for developers and bad for users. We implemented this to avoid punitive daily fines and will share the facts with the (EU) court,” it added.

Apple considers raising iPhone prices, WSJ reports

Apple last month announced changes to its App Store payment rules in Europe to avoid steep new daily fines, including allowing developers to offer different payment options directly to consumers within their apps. The commission is now assessing those changes.

The EU imposed the fine under its landmark Digital Markets Act – which Apple frequently slams, saying it has no choice but to make the changes under threat of large penalties.

