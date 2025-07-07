BML 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.15%)
Oil & gas production soars at OGDCL’s Rajian oilfield in Punjab

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2025 03:22pm

In a move towards enhancing oil and gas production, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), one of Pakistan’s largest E&P, has significantly increased output at its Rajian-05 well in Punjab following the successful installation of an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP).

The listed company disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“OGDCL has successfully completed the installation of ESP at Rajian-05, resulting in a significant improvement in production,” read the notice.

The company informed that following the ESP deployment, production has increased to 3,100 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 1 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas.

“Prior to this intervention, the well was producing 820 bpd of oil and 0.5 MMSCFD of gas,” it said.

Rajian Oil Field, located in Chakwal district of Punjab and held under the Gujar Khan Exploration License, is 100% owned and operated by OGDCL.

Discovered in August 1994, it has remained an integral part of the Company’s portfolio.

“Two wells at Rajian had previously been completed with ESPs, and the recent result at Rajian-05 further supports OGDCL’s efforts to maximize the value of existing fields through data-driven redevelopment planning.

“This development reinforces the company’s continued focus on domestic energy resource optimization in support of long-term sustainability and national energy security,” read the notice.

In December last year, OGDCL revived Rajian-3A, a heavy oil well, within its northern region field located in Punjab.

