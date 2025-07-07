BML 5.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.76%)
Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

BR Web Desk Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:19pm

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) on Monday approved a series of strategic initiatives aimed at boosting the country’s export competitiveness and diversifying market access during its 12th board meeting held in Islamabad.

The meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, was attended by senior government officials and members of the TDAP Board, read a statement.

During the session, the board reviewed and approved several strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s export competitiveness and enhancing trade facilitation.

Key approvals included the Annual Business Plan for the Financial Year 2025–26, participation in over a hundred and twenty international exhibitions, Made in Pakistan Exhibitions in Ethiopia and Bangladesh, National Exhibitions, seminars on export promotion, and National Export Training programs across Pakistan.

As part of its efforts to strengthen regional trade infrastructure, the board approved the establishment of display centers, conference rooms, and IT accelerators at TDAP’s regional offices in Quetta and Sialkot, with dedicated facilities for sports goods and surgical instruments in Sialkot.

The board also endorsed measures to promote greater participation of women entrepreneurs in international trade exhibitions.

Chairing the meeting, Jam stressed the importance of shifting Pakistan’s export focus toward emerging international markets instead of relying solely on traditional destinations.

“This approach would help diversify export avenues and reduce dependency on limited regions,” he said.

The Minister for Commerce also proposed the induction of dedicated researchers within TDAP to conduct sector-specific studies and provide data-driven insights. This, he said, would strengthen the authority’s planning and policy support capabilities.

While acknowledging the need for improvements, the Jam appreciated the ongoing efforts to restructure TDAP and transform it into a more export-oriented institution, aligned with the dynamic needs of global trade.

The meeting concluded with the approval of enhanced promotional support for Pakistan’s trade missions abroad and the endorsement of key recommendations put forward by the sub-committees of the TDAP board.

