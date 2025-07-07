BML 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.37%)
BOP 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.74%)
CNERGY 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.7%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.52%)
DCL 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.14%)
DGKC 166.00 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.14%)
FCCL 46.40 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.16%)
FFL 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
GCIL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.69%)
HUBC 142.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
KEL 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
KOSM 6.34 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.59%)
LOTCHEM 21.12 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (5.13%)
MLCF 84.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.23%)
NBP 121.75 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.98%)
PAEL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.16%)
PIAHCLA 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-4.17%)
PIBTL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.88%)
POWER 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.08%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.67%)
PREMA 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.31%)
PRL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.69%)
PTC 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.94%)
SNGP 120.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.45%)
SSGC 44.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.63%)
TELE 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
TREET 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.29%)
BR100 13,554 Increased By 118.1 (0.88%)
BR30 39,674 Increased By 256.6 (0.65%)
KSE100 133,611 Increased By 1661.6 (1.26%)
KSE30 40,783 Increased By 395 (0.98%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Eight Turkiye soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in northern Iraq

Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 12:02pm

ISTANBUL: Eight Turkiye soldiers died after being exposed to methane gas during a search operation in a cave in northern Iraq, the defence ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the incident took place on Sunday during a mission to locate the remains of a Turkiye soldier killed during a military operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Turkey announces $14bn development plan for Kurdish southeast

Eleven other soldiers who are also exposed to the gas in the cave have been taken to the hospital for treatment, the ministry said.

Turkiye Kurdistan Workers Party Turkiye soldiers Eight Turkiye soldiers killed

Comments

200 characters

Eight Turkiye soldiers killed by gas exposure during cave search in northern Iraq

Stocks surge, KSE-100 crosses 133,000 level

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Finance Division notifies austerity measures for FY26

Boom-bust cycle: SBP advises not to repeat past mistakes of accelerating demand, rapid economic growth

Pakistani companies with market cap of over $2bn at PSX

Pakistan looks beyond traditional markets as TDAP approves export expansion plan

Farmers push for govt support as climate change, water shortage threaten Pakistan’s mango industry

India scrambles to plug defence gaps after Pakistan clash

From Karachi to Gaza: Pakistani startup ships prosthetics to child war survivors

PTA Global Holding replaces AsiaPak, Montage as acquirer of Lotte Chemical Pakistan

Read more stories