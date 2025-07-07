BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 07, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ hikes August output more than expected

  • Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.50 a barrel
Reuters Published 07 Jul, 2025 08:06am

SINGAPORE: Oil prices slipped more than 1% on Monday after OPEC+ surprised markets by hiking output more than expected in August, raising concerns about oversupply.

Brent crude futures fell 80 cents, or 1.2%, to $67.50 a barrel by 0010 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $65.68, down $1.32, or 2%.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, agreed on Saturday to raise production by 548,000 barrels per day in August.

“The increased production clearly represents a more aggressive competition for market share and some tolerance for the resulting decline in price and revenue,” said Tim Evans of Evans Energy in a note.

The August increase represents a jump from monthly increases of 411,000 bpd OPEC+ had approved for May, June and July, and 138,000 bpd in April.

OPEC+ cited a steady global economic outlook and healthy market fundamentals, including low oil inventories, as reasons for releasing more oil.

OPEC+ speeds up oil output hikes, adds 548,000 bpd in August

The decision will bring nearly 80% of the 2.2 million bpd voluntary cuts from eight OPEC producers back in the market, RBC Capital analysts led by Helima Croft said in a note. However, the actual output increase has been smaller than planned so far and most of the supply has been from Saudi Arabia, they added.

In a show of confidence in oil demand, Saudi Arabia on Sunday raised the August price for its flagship Arab Light crude to a four-month high for Asia.

Goldman analysts expect OPEC+ to announce a final 550,000 bpd increase for September at the next meeting on August 3.

Separately, the United States is close to finalising several trade agreements in the coming days and will notify other countries of higher tariff rates by July 9, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday, with the higher rates scheduled to take effect on August 1.

OPEC+ OPEC Brent crude Oil WTI WTI crude WTI crude oil

Comments

200 characters

Oil tumbles as OPEC+ hikes August output more than expected

Gaza truce talks to resume in Doha before Netanyahu heads to US

Karachi Liyari building collapse: death toll rises to 27

Trump calls Musk’s formation of new party “ridiculous” and criticizes his own NASA pick

Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

China hits back at EU with reciprocal ban on major medical equipment contracts

‘Emergency’ at Afghan border as migrant returns from Iran surge ahead of deadline

X suspends Reuters account in India after ‘legal demand’, government denies making request

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Read more stories