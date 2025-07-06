BML 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
BOP 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.22%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
CPHL 88.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2%)
DCL 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.09%)
DGKC 162.52 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (0.83%)
FCCL 45.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GCIL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.31%)
HUBC 142.07 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.47%)
KEL 5.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
KOSM 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.32%)
LOTCHEM 20.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
MLCF 82.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.96%)
NBP 120.57 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (4.06%)
PAEL 41.28 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.78%)
PIAHCLA 22.28 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (7.01%)
PIBTL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.16%)
POWER 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.02%)
PPL 172.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-1.56%)
PREMA 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.95%)
PRL 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PTC 24.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 120.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.1%)
SSGC 44.71 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.4%)
TELE 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 9.87 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
TREET 23.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.68%)
TRG 58.76 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.89%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.52%)
BR100 13,436 Increased By 98 (0.73%)
BR30 39,417 Increased By 109.8 (0.28%)
KSE100 131,949 Increased By 1262.4 (0.97%)
KSE30 40,388 Increased By 442.3 (1.11%)
Jul 06, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China hits back at EU with reciprocal ban on major medical equipment contracts

AFP Published 06 Jul, 2025 05:40pm

BEIJING: China hit back on Sunday at an EU ban on Chinese firms from major medical equipment purchases with a reciprocal bar on European companies in the latest trade salvo between the two economies.

China’s finance ministry said in a statement that European Union companies, with the exception of “those with European capital established in China, will have to be excluded” from orders of more than 45 million yuan ($6.3 million).

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited the EU’s headquarters, as well as France and Germany, over the past week in a bid to improve relations with the 27-member bloc.

However, deep frictions remain over economic ties, including a yawning trade deficit of $357.1 billion between China and the EU.

China’s Xi declines to EU invitation to anniversary summit, FT reports

China’s ban, which comes into effect from Sunday, covers a wide range of products, from prosthetic devices and parts to medical machinery and surgical instruments.

Beijing’s finance ministry also specified that the proportion of products from the EU could not exceed 50 percent in bids from non-European companies.

The EU drew an angry response from Beijing, and an accusation of double standards, when it banned Chinese firms from government medical device purchases worth more than five million euros ($5.8 million) in retaliation for limits Beijing places on access to its own market.

The European Commission said at the time the ban was a reaction to “China’s longstanding exclusion of EU-made medical devices from Chinese government contracts”.

According to Brussels, just under 90 percent of public procurement contracts for medical devices in China “were subject to exclusionary and discriminatory measures” against EU firms.

“China has repeatedly expressed, through bilateral dialogue, its willingness to resolve these disputes appropriately through consultations, dialogue and bilateral arrangements in the field of public procurement,” China’s commerce ministry said in a separate statement.

Over the last three years, Brussels and Beijing have come into conflict in a number of economic sectors, including electric cars, the rail industry, solar panels and wind turbines.

China European Union Wang Yi medical equipment

Comments

200 characters

China hits back at EU with reciprocal ban on major medical equipment contracts

Karachi Liyari building collapse: death toll rises to 27

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with due solemnity

$300m SWAT project progress unsatisfactory: World Bank

‘Emergency’ at Afghan border as migrant returns from Iran surge ahead of deadline

Investors head into Trump tariff deadline benumbed and blase

Musk announces forming of ‘America Party’ in further break from Trump

Death toll from Texas floods reaches at least 43; dozens still missing

Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Inclusive rural development high priority: PM

Read more stories