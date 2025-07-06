Youm-e-Ashur observed with due solemnity

Youm-e-Ashur, the tenth of Muharram-ul-Haram, was observed on Sunday across the country with due solemnity and respect to pay homage to the supreme sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his devoted companions in Karbala, Radio Pakistan reported.

The unmatched sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions conveyed a powerful message of protecting the true spirit of Islam.

Mourning processions were taken out in all cities and towns of the country to remember this eternal martyrdom of the grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (P.B.U.H).

Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the bright and candid teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Elaborate security arrangements were made across the country to maintain law and order and avoid any untoward incident.